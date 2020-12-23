$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.54. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

