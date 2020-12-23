Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Purchases 108,263 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $3,881,344.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75.

NYSE FL opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

