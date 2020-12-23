Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.76. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.