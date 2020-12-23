HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

XBI opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

