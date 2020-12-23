Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

