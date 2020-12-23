HM Payson & Co. Has $338,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

