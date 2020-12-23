HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

