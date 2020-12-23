Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $213,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $409.00 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.36, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,926 shares of company stock valued at $111,556,014. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

