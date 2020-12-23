Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,886 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

KSU stock opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

