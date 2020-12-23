Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 8,528 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

