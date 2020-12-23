Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 1,026 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

