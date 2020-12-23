Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 87,500 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

