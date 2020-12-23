Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

