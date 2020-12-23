Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

NOC stock opened at $296.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

