Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,125 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 840,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 515,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

