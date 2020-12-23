Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,901 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

