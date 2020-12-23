Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

