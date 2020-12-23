Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

