Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in Pluralsight by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

