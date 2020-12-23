Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $450,119 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

