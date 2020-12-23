Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

