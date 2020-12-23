Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.35. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

