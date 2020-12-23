Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

