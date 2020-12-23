Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $254.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 908.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $269.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

