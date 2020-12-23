2,225 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $125.04 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.