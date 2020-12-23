Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 770 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,504.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RNG opened at $402.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -353.08 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.34.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
