Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 770 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,504.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.77.

NYSE RNG opened at $402.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -353.08 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.34.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

