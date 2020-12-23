Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 129,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

