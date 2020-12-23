Strs Ohio Acquires 3,049 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

