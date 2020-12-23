Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE RLI opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.