FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 93,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 293.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

