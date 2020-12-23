Strs Ohio Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $18,840,840 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.