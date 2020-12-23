Strs Ohio Purchases 5,171 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RealPage by 79,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295 over the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of RP opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

