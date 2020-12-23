Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.02. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.