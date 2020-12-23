First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.73 Million

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $99.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.67 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.96 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.82 million, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Busey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

