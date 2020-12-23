OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of OCFT opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

