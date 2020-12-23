Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,099 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 25.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CSX by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

