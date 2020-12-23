Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 69,089 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 250.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $79,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $863.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

