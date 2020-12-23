Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $373,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.12% of Genesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. CL King increased their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

