Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 103.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The firm has a market cap of $943.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.