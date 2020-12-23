$431.45 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report sales of $431.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.08 million and the lowest is $388.01 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,297 shares of company stock valued at $322,232 and have sold 60,555 shares valued at $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1,458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

