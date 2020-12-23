Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 57,255 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.