Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

