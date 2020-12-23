Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 8,880 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.
- On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.
- On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.