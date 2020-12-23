Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 8,880 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.