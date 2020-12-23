Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 19,700 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FREQ stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
