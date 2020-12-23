Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 19,700 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FREQ stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

