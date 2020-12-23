2,025 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

