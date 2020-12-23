California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,524,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Insiders have sold a total of 217,806 shares of company stock worth $2,921,746 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

