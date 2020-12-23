Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,512 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

