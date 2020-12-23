Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,459 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

Shares of PTON opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a PE ratio of -113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

