Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,740 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The GEO Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The GEO Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

