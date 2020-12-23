Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

